Currencies / ALGM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc
29.86 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALGM exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.79 and at a high of 30.24.
Follow Allegro MicroSystems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALGM News
- nLIGHT Soars 58% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) This Year?
- Kopin names Erich Manz as new chief financial officer
- Allegro MicroSystems: Why The Return To Growth Is Not On Solid Ground (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Allegro MicroSystems stock price target raised to $37 by Needham
- Mizuho raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target on E-Mobility growth
- Lam Research's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Allegro earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Philips Q2 Earnings and Revenues Decline Year Over Year, Shares Fall
- Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Booking Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Amphenol Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Will CoStar's Earnings & Revenue Beat in Q2 Drive the Stock Price?
- Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Loop Capital raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target to $42 from $28
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at 36.1 USD
- Analog stock targets raised at Mizuho ahead of Q2 earnings
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at $33.35
- Which Small And Mid-Cap Chip Stocks Are Set For Big Gains? - Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI), Coherent (NYSE:COHR), MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Allegro MicroSystems Being The Leader In Critical Magnetic Sensors For EVs Justifies Premium Valuation: Analyst - Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Daily Range
29.79 30.24
Year Range
16.39 38.45
- Previous Close
- 29.87
- Open
- 29.92
- Bid
- 29.86
- Ask
- 30.16
- Low
- 29.79
- High
- 30.24
- Volume
- 647
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- -0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.11%
- Year Change
- 28.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%