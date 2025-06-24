Moedas / ALGM
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc
31.46 USD 0.71 (2.31%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALGM para hoje mudou para 2.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.46 e o mais alto foi 31.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Allegro MicroSystems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ALGM Notícias
Faixa diária
31.46 31.94
Faixa anual
16.39 38.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.75
- Open
- 31.70
- Bid
- 31.46
- Ask
- 31.76
- Low
- 31.46
- High
- 31.94
- Volume
- 50
- Mudança diária
- 2.31%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.55%
- Mudança anual
- 35.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh