通貨 / ALGM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc
31.95 USD 1.20 (3.90%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ALGMの今日の為替レートは、3.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.46の安値と32.04の高値で取引されました。
Allegro MicroSystems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALGM News
- nLIGHT Soars 58% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- バンク・オブ・アメリカ、反発の可能性がある13のSMID株を列挙
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) This Year?
- Kopin names Erich Manz as new chief financial officer
- Allegro MicroSystems: Why The Return To Growth Is Not On Solid Ground (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Allegro MicroSystems stock price target raised to $37 by Needham
- Mizuho raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target on E-Mobility growth
- Lam Research's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Allegro earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Philips Q2 Earnings and Revenues Decline Year Over Year, Shares Fall
- Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Booking Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Amphenol Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Will CoStar's Earnings & Revenue Beat in Q2 Drive the Stock Price?
- Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Loop Capital raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target to $42 from $28
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at 36.1 USD
- Analog stock targets raised at Mizuho ahead of Q2 earnings
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at $33.35
- Which Small And Mid-Cap Chip Stocks Are Set For Big Gains? - Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI), Coherent (NYSE:COHR), MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
1日のレンジ
31.46 32.04
1年のレンジ
16.39 38.45
- 以前の終値
- 30.75
- 始値
- 31.70
- 買値
- 31.95
- 買値
- 32.25
- 安値
- 31.46
- 高値
- 32.04
- 出来高
- 2.608 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.52%
- 1年の変化
- 37.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K