クォートセクション
通貨 / ALGM
株に戻る

ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc

31.95 USD 1.20 (3.90%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ALGMの今日の為替レートは、3.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.46の安値と32.04の高値で取引されました。

Allegro MicroSystems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALGM News

1日のレンジ
31.46 32.04
1年のレンジ
16.39 38.45
以前の終値
30.75
始値
31.70
買値
31.95
買値
32.25
安値
31.46
高値
32.04
出来高
2.608 K
1日の変化
3.90%
1ヶ月の変化
6.50%
6ヶ月の変化
28.52%
1年の変化
37.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K