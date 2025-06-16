货币 / ALGM
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc
30.43 USD 0.30 (1.00%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALGM汇率已更改1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点29.95和高点30.46进行交易。
关注Allegro MicroSystems Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALGM新闻
- nLIGHT Soars 58% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) This Year?
- Kopin names Erich Manz as new chief financial officer
- Allegro MicroSystems: Why The Return To Growth Is Not On Solid Ground (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Allegro MicroSystems stock price target raised to $37 by Needham
- Mizuho raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target on E-Mobility growth
- Lam Research's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Allegro earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Philips Q2 Earnings and Revenues Decline Year Over Year, Shares Fall
- Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Booking Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Amphenol Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Will CoStar's Earnings & Revenue Beat in Q2 Drive the Stock Price?
- Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Loop Capital raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target to $42 from $28
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at 36.1 USD
- Analog stock targets raised at Mizuho ahead of Q2 earnings
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at $33.35
- Which Small And Mid-Cap Chip Stocks Are Set For Big Gains? - Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI), Coherent (NYSE:COHR), MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Allegro MicroSystems Being The Leader In Critical Magnetic Sensors For EVs Justifies Premium Valuation: Analyst - Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
日范围
29.95 30.46
年范围
16.39 38.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.13
- 开盘价
- 30.20
- 卖价
- 30.43
- 买价
- 30.73
- 最低价
- 29.95
- 最高价
- 30.46
- 交易量
- 134
- 日变化
- 1.00%
- 月变化
- 1.43%
- 6个月变化
- 22.41%
- 年变化
- 31.16%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值