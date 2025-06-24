Valute / ALGM
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc
31.45 USD 0.50 (1.56%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALGM ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.73 e ad un massimo di 32.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Allegro MicroSystems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ALGM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.73 32.02
Intervallo Annuale
16.39 38.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.95
- Apertura
- 32.02
- Bid
- 31.45
- Ask
- 31.75
- Minimo
- 30.73
- Massimo
- 32.02
- Volume
- 2.801 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.56%
20 settembre, sabato