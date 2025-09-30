KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / AFJKR
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

AFJKR: Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right

0.4000 USD 0.0200 (5.26%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AFJKR fiyatı bugün 5.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.3200 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.4346 aralığında işlem gördü.

Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is AFJKR stock price today?

Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right stock is priced at 0.4000 today. It trades within 5.26%, yesterday's close was 0.3800, and trading volume reached 213. The live price chart of AFJKR shows these updates.

Does Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right stock pay dividends?

Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right is currently valued at 0.4000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 65.29% and USD. View the chart live to track AFJKR movements.

How to buy AFJKR stock?

You can buy Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right shares at the current price of 0.4000. Orders are usually placed near 0.4000 or 0.4030, while 213 and 25.00% show market activity. Follow AFJKR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AFJKR stock?

Investing in Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right involves considering the yearly range 0.1001 - 0.4346 and current price 0.4000. Many compare 43.37% and 11.11% before placing orders at 0.4000 or 0.4030. Explore the AFJKR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. in the past year was 0.4346. Within 0.1001 - 0.4346, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.3800 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right performance using the live chart.

What are Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. (AFJKR) over the year was 0.1001. Comparing it with the current 0.4000 and 0.1001 - 0.4346 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AFJKR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AFJKR stock split?

Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.3800, and 65.29% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
0.3200 0.4346
Yıllık aralık
0.1001 0.4346
Önceki kapanış
0.3800
Açılış
0.3200
Satış
0.4000
Alış
0.4030
Düşük
0.3200
Yüksek
0.4346
Hacim
213
Günlük değişim
5.26%
Aylık değişim
43.37%
6 aylık değişim
11.11%
Yıllık değişim
65.29%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4