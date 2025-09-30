- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
AFJKR: Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right
AFJKR fiyatı bugün 5.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.3200 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.4346 aralığında işlem gördü.
Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is AFJKR stock price today?
Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right stock is priced at 0.4000 today. It trades within 5.26%, yesterday's close was 0.3800, and trading volume reached 213. The live price chart of AFJKR shows these updates.
Does Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right stock pay dividends?
Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right is currently valued at 0.4000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 65.29% and USD. View the chart live to track AFJKR movements.
How to buy AFJKR stock?
You can buy Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right shares at the current price of 0.4000. Orders are usually placed near 0.4000 or 0.4030, while 213 and 25.00% show market activity. Follow AFJKR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AFJKR stock?
Investing in Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right involves considering the yearly range 0.1001 - 0.4346 and current price 0.4000. Many compare 43.37% and 11.11% before placing orders at 0.4000 or 0.4030. Explore the AFJKR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. in the past year was 0.4346. Within 0.1001 - 0.4346, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.3800 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right performance using the live chart.
What are Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. (AFJKR) over the year was 0.1001. Comparing it with the current 0.4000 and 0.1001 - 0.4346 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AFJKR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AFJKR stock split?
Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd - Right has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.3800, and 65.29% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.3800
- Açılış
- 0.3200
- Satış
- 0.4000
- Alış
- 0.4030
- Düşük
- 0.3200
- Yüksek
- 0.4346
- Hacim
- 213
- Günlük değişim
- 5.26%
- Aylık değişim
- 43.37%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.11%
- Yıllık değişim
- 65.29%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4