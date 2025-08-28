Dövizler / A
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
A: Agilent Technologies Inc
126.35 USD 1.27 (1.00%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
A fiyatı bugün -1.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 126.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 128.52 aralığında işlem gördü.
Agilent Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
A haberleri
- Opinion: Insomnia keeping you up at night? It may also raise your risk for dementia and cognitive impairment.
- Miran, Trump ally on Fed, defends his vote for a bigger rate cut, saying tariffs aren’t inflationary
- GEHC or A: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Agilent Technologies declares quarterly dividend of 24.8 cents
- Social Security says personal data of Americans is secure, contradicting whistleblower allegations
- First-time unemployment claims surge to 263,000 — the highest level in nearly four years
- Economy created 911,000 fewer jobs in 2024-2025 than originally reported. More ammo for Fed rate cut.
- From bad to worse? Another big jobs report is coming up — and it probably won’t look good either.
- The Fed thought it was seeing a ‘solid’ jobs market. Turns out that was just an illusion.
- It’s not just Lisa Cook in hot water over second homes. U.K. deputy prime minister quits over tax issue.
- Agilent stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on strong outlook
- Trump aide chosen for Fed board clears first hurdle as questions swirl about central bank’s independence
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are not amplifying inflation, keeping door open for possible rate cut in September
- Slower hiring, rising prices, wary consumers: Fed’s beige book points to sluggish economy
- GEHC or A: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Opinion: Is the $1.3 billion Powerball lottery worth playing? An MIT math professor weighs in.
- Why Agilent (A) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Europe’s central bank boss joins warnings about threat to Fed’s independence from White House ‘intervention’
- Indonesia’s political unrest roils stock, currency markets
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- What economists are watching for in tomorrow’s PCE inflation and spending data
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Agilent stock shows market strength as KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight
Günlük aralık
126.01 128.52
Yıllık aralık
96.43 153.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 127.62
- Açılış
- 127.99
- Satış
- 126.35
- Alış
- 126.65
- Düşük
- 126.01
- Yüksek
- 128.52
- Hacim
- 3.075 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.02%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.49%
- Yıllık değişim
- -14.36%
21 Eylül, Pazar