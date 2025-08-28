FiyatlarBölümler
A: Agilent Technologies Inc

126.35 USD 1.27 (1.00%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

A fiyatı bugün -1.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 126.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 128.52 aralığında işlem gördü.

Günlük aralık
126.01 128.52
Yıllık aralık
96.43 153.82
Önceki kapanış
127.62
Açılış
127.99
Satış
126.35
Alış
126.65
Düşük
126.01
Yüksek
128.52
Hacim
3.075 K
Günlük değişim
-1.00%
Aylık değişim
2.02%
6 aylık değişim
8.49%
Yıllık değişim
-14.36%
21 Eylül, Pazar