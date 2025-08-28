CotizacionesSecciones
A: Agilent Technologies Inc

126.78 USD 0.40 (0.31%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de A de hoy ha cambiado un -0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 126.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 130.07.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Agilent Technologies Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
126.39 130.07
Rango anual
96.43 153.82
Cierres anteriores
127.18
Open
127.37
Bid
126.78
Ask
127.08
Low
126.39
High
130.07
Volumen
3.524 K
Cambio diario
-0.31%
Cambio mensual
2.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.86%
Cambio anual
-14.07%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B