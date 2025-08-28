Divisas / A
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
A: Agilent Technologies Inc
126.78 USD 0.40 (0.31%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de A de hoy ha cambiado un -0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 126.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 130.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Agilent Technologies Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
A News
- Agilent Technologies declara dividendo trimestral de 24,8 centavos
- Agilent Technologies declares quarterly dividend of 24.8 cents
- Social Security says personal data of Americans is secure, contradicting whistleblower allegations
- First-time unemployment claims surge to 263,000 — the highest level in nearly four years
- Economy created 911,000 fewer jobs in 2024-2025 than originally reported. More ammo for Fed rate cut.
- From bad to worse? Another big jobs report is coming up — and it probably won’t look good either.
- The Fed thought it was seeing a ‘solid’ jobs market. Turns out that was just an illusion.
- It’s not just Lisa Cook in hot water over second homes. U.K. deputy prime minister quits over tax issue.
- Agilent stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on strong outlook
- Trump aide chosen for Fed board clears first hurdle as questions swirl about central bank’s independence
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are not amplifying inflation, keeping door open for possible rate cut in September
- Slower hiring, rising prices, wary consumers: Fed’s beige book points to sluggish economy
- GEHC or A: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Opinion: Is the $1.3 billion Powerball lottery worth playing? An MIT math professor weighs in.
- Why Agilent (A) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Europe’s central bank boss joins warnings about threat to Fed’s independence from White House ‘intervention’
- Indonesia’s political unrest roils stock, currency markets
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- What economists are watching for in tomorrow’s PCE inflation and spending data
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Agilent stock shows market strength as KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight
- Agilent stock price target maintained at $150 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Bernstein reiterates Market Perform rating on Agilent stock amid recovery
Rango diario
126.39 130.07
Rango anual
96.43 153.82
- Cierres anteriores
- 127.18
- Open
- 127.37
- Bid
- 126.78
- Ask
- 127.08
- Low
- 126.39
- High
- 130.07
- Volumen
- 3.524 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.31%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.86%
- Cambio anual
- -14.07%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B