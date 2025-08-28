Valute / A
A: Agilent Technologies Inc
126.13 USD 0.22 (0.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio A ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.26 e ad un massimo di 126.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Agilent Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
A News
Intervallo Giornaliero
125.26 126.55
Intervallo Annuale
96.43 153.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 126.35
- Apertura
- 125.77
- Bid
- 126.13
- Ask
- 126.43
- Minimo
- 125.26
- Massimo
- 126.55
- Volume
- 660
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.51%