A: Agilent Technologies Inc

126.13 USD 0.22 (0.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio A ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.26 e ad un massimo di 126.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Agilent Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
125.26 126.55
Intervallo Annuale
96.43 153.82
Chiusura Precedente
126.35
Apertura
125.77
Bid
126.13
Ask
126.43
Minimo
125.26
Massimo
126.55
Volume
660
Variazione giornaliera
-0.17%
Variazione Mensile
1.84%
Variazione Semestrale
8.30%
Variazione Annuale
-14.51%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev