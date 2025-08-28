Moedas / A
A: Agilent Technologies Inc
126.78 USD 0.40 (0.31%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do A para hoje mudou para -0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 126.39 e o mais alto foi 130.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Agilent Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
A Notícias
- Agilent Technologies declares quarterly dividend of 24.8 cents
- Social Security says personal data of Americans is secure, contradicting whistleblower allegations
- First-time unemployment claims surge to 263,000 — the highest level in nearly four years
- Economy created 911,000 fewer jobs in 2024-2025 than originally reported. More ammo for Fed rate cut.
- From bad to worse? Another big jobs report is coming up — and it probably won’t look good either.
- The Fed thought it was seeing a ‘solid’ jobs market. Turns out that was just an illusion.
- It’s not just Lisa Cook in hot water over second homes. U.K. deputy prime minister quits over tax issue.
- Agilent stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on strong outlook
- Trump aide chosen for Fed board clears first hurdle as questions swirl about central bank’s independence
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are not amplifying inflation, keeping door open for possible rate cut in September
- Slower hiring, rising prices, wary consumers: Fed’s beige book points to sluggish economy
- GEHC or A: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Opinion: Is the $1.3 billion Powerball lottery worth playing? An MIT math professor weighs in.
- Why Agilent (A) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Europe’s central bank boss joins warnings about threat to Fed’s independence from White House ‘intervention’
- Indonesia’s political unrest roils stock, currency markets
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- What economists are watching for in tomorrow’s PCE inflation and spending data
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Agilent stock shows market strength as KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight
- Agilent stock price target maintained at $150 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Bernstein reiterates Market Perform rating on Agilent stock amid recovery
- Agilent: Growth Across All Segments, But Investors Will Need To Be Patient (NYSE:A)
Faixa diária
126.39 130.07
Faixa anual
96.43 153.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 127.18
- Open
- 127.37
- Bid
- 126.78
- Ask
- 127.08
- Low
- 126.39
- High
- 130.07
- Volume
- 3.524 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.31%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.86%
- Mudança anual
- -14.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh