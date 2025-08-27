货币 / A
A: Agilent Technologies Inc
127.18 USD 1.58 (1.26%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日A汇率已更改1.26%。当日，交易品种以低点125.02和高点127.58进行交易。
关注Agilent Technologies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
A新闻
- Agilent stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on strong outlook
- GEHC or A: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Why Agilent (A) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Agilent stock shows market strength as KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight
- Agilent stock price target maintained at $150 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Bernstein reiterates Market Perform rating on Agilent stock amid recovery
- Agilent: Growth Across All Segments, But Investors Will Need To Be Patient (NYSE:A)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:A)
日范围
125.02 127.58
年范围
96.43 153.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 125.60
- 开盘价
- 125.63
- 卖价
- 127.18
- 买价
- 127.48
- 最低价
- 125.02
- 最高价
- 127.58
- 交易量
- 3.909 K
- 日变化
- 1.26%
- 月变化
- 2.69%
- 6个月变化
- 9.20%
- 年变化
- -13.80%
