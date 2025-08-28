通貨 / A
A: Agilent Technologies Inc
127.62 USD 0.84 (0.66%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Aの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり126.76の安値と128.54の高値で取引されました。
Agilent Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
A News
- Agilent Technologies declares quarterly dividend of 24.8 cents
- Social Security says personal data of Americans is secure, contradicting whistleblower allegations
- First-time unemployment claims surge to 263,000 — the highest level in nearly four years
- Economy created 911,000 fewer jobs in 2024-2025 than originally reported. More ammo for Fed rate cut.
- From bad to worse? Another big jobs report is coming up — and it probably won’t look good either.
- The Fed thought it was seeing a ‘solid’ jobs market. Turns out that was just an illusion.
- It’s not just Lisa Cook in hot water over second homes. U.K. deputy prime minister quits over tax issue.
- Agilent stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on strong outlook
- Trump aide chosen for Fed board clears first hurdle as questions swirl about central bank’s independence
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are not amplifying inflation, keeping door open for possible rate cut in September
- Slower hiring, rising prices, wary consumers: Fed’s beige book points to sluggish economy
- GEHC or A: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Opinion: Is the $1.3 billion Powerball lottery worth playing? An MIT math professor weighs in.
- Why Agilent (A) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Europe’s central bank boss joins warnings about threat to Fed’s independence from White House ‘intervention’
- Indonesia’s political unrest roils stock, currency markets
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- What economists are watching for in tomorrow’s PCE inflation and spending data
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Agilent stock shows market strength as KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight
- Agilent stock price target maintained at $150 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Bernstein reiterates Market Perform rating on Agilent stock amid recovery
- Agilent: Growth Across All Segments, But Investors Will Need To Be Patient (NYSE:A)
1日のレンジ
126.76 128.54
1年のレンジ
96.43 153.82
- 以前の終値
- 126.78
- 始値
- 127.89
- 買値
- 127.62
- 買値
- 127.92
- 安値
- 126.76
- 高値
- 128.54
- 出来高
- 2.729 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.58%
- 1年の変化
- -13.50%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B