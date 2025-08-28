Währungen / A
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
A: Agilent Technologies Inc
127.62 USD 0.84 (0.66%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von A hat sich für heute um 0.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 126.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 128.54 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Agilent Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
A News
- Agilent Technologies declares quarterly dividend of 24.8 cents
- Social Security says personal data of Americans is secure, contradicting whistleblower allegations
- First-time unemployment claims surge to 263,000 — the highest level in nearly four years
- Economy created 911,000 fewer jobs in 2024-2025 than originally reported. More ammo for Fed rate cut.
- From bad to worse? Another big jobs report is coming up — and it probably won’t look good either.
- The Fed thought it was seeing a ‘solid’ jobs market. Turns out that was just an illusion.
- It’s not just Lisa Cook in hot water over second homes. U.K. deputy prime minister quits over tax issue.
- Agilent stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on strong outlook
- Trump aide chosen for Fed board clears first hurdle as questions swirl about central bank’s independence
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are not amplifying inflation, keeping door open for possible rate cut in September
- Slower hiring, rising prices, wary consumers: Fed’s beige book points to sluggish economy
- GEHC or A: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Opinion: Is the $1.3 billion Powerball lottery worth playing? An MIT math professor weighs in.
- Why Agilent (A) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Europe’s central bank boss joins warnings about threat to Fed’s independence from White House ‘intervention’
- Indonesia’s political unrest roils stock, currency markets
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- What economists are watching for in tomorrow’s PCE inflation and spending data
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Agilent stock shows market strength as KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight
- Agilent stock price target maintained at $150 by TD Cowen on strong growth
- Bernstein reiterates Market Perform rating on Agilent stock amid recovery
- Agilent: Growth Across All Segments, But Investors Will Need To Be Patient (NYSE:A)
Tagesspanne
126.76 128.54
Jahresspanne
96.43 153.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 126.78
- Eröffnung
- 127.89
- Bid
- 127.62
- Ask
- 127.92
- Tief
- 126.76
- Hoch
- 128.54
- Volumen
- 2.729 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.66%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.58%
- Jahresänderung
- -13.50%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K