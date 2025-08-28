KurseKategorien
Währungen / A
Zurück zum Aktien

A: Agilent Technologies Inc

127.62 USD 0.84 (0.66%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von A hat sich für heute um 0.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 126.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 128.54 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Agilent Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

A News

Tagesspanne
126.76 128.54
Jahresspanne
96.43 153.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
126.78
Eröffnung
127.89
Bid
127.62
Ask
127.92
Tief
126.76
Hoch
128.54
Volumen
2.729 K
Tagesänderung
0.66%
Monatsänderung
3.04%
6-Monatsänderung
9.58%
Jahresänderung
-13.50%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K