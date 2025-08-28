통화 / A
A: Agilent Technologies Inc
126.35 USD 1.27 (1.00%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
A 환율이 오늘 -1.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 126.01이고 고가는 128.52이었습니다.
Agilent Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
A News
- GEHC or A: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Agilent Technologies declares quarterly dividend of 24.8 cents
- Why Agilent (A) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Agilent stock shows market strength as KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight
일일 변동 비율
126.01 128.52
년간 변동
96.43 153.82
- 이전 종가
- 127.62
- 시가
- 127.99
- Bid
- 126.35
- Ask
- 126.65
- 저가
- 126.01
- 고가
- 128.52
- 볼륨
- 3.075 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.00%
- 월 변동
- 2.02%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.49%
- 년간 변동율
- -14.36%
