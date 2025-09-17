FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GBPZAR
GBPZAR: Great Britan vs South Africa Rand

23.32219 ZAR 0.16250 (0.69%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Pound Sterling Kâr para birimi: Rand

GBPZAR döviz kuru bugün -0.69% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 GBP başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.28669 ZAR ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.52769 ZAR aralığında işlem gördü.

İngiliz poundu vs Güney Afrika randı hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İngiliz poundu fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
23.28669 23.52769
Yıllık aralık
22.35627 25.45369
Önceki kapanış
23.4846 9
Açılış
23.4656 9
Satış
23.3221 9
Alış
23.3224 9
Düşük
23.2866 9
Yüksek
23.5276 9
Hacim
40.271 K
Günlük değişim
-0.69%
Aylık değişim
-2.01%
6 aylık değişim
-1.42%
Yıllık değişim
0.95%
21 Eylül, Pazar