QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GBPZAR
Tornare a Valute

GBPZAR: Great Britan vs South Africa Rand

23.32219 ZAR 0.16250 (0.69%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Rand

Il tasso di cambio GBPZAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 23.28669 ZAR e ad un massimo di 23.52769 ZAR per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Rand Sudafricano. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPZAR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.28669 23.52769
Intervallo Annuale
22.35627 25.45369
Chiusura Precedente
23.4846 9
Apertura
23.4656 9
Bid
23.3221 9
Ask
23.3224 9
Minimo
23.2866 9
Massimo
23.5276 9
Volume
40.271 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.69%
Variazione Mensile
-2.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.42%
Variazione Annuale
0.95%
21 settembre, domenica