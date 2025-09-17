クォートセクション
通貨 / GBPZAR
通貨に戻る

GBPZAR: Great Britan vs South Africa Rand

23.38369 ZAR 0.10100 (0.43%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Rand

GBPZARの今日の為替レートは、-0.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり23.35669ZARの安値と23.52769ZARの高値で取引されました。

英国ポンドvsランドダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPZAR News

1日のレンジ
23.35669 23.52769
1年のレンジ
22.35627 25.45369
以前の終値
23.4846 9
始値
23.4656 9
買値
23.3836 9
買値
23.3839 9
安値
23.3566 9
高値
23.5276 9
出来高
13.198 K
1日の変化
-0.43%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.76%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.16%
1年の変化
1.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
19:30
GBP
CFTC GBP 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-33.6 K