A taxa do GBPZAR para hoje mudou para -0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 23.45819 ZAR para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 23.48119 ZAR.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs Rand sul-africano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.