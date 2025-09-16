Moedas / GBPZAR
GBPZAR: Great Britan vs South Africa Rand
23.47869 ZAR 0.00600 (0.03%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Rand
A taxa do GBPZAR para hoje mudou para -0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 23.45819 ZAR para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 23.48119 ZAR.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs Rand sul-africano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
23.45819 23.48119
Faixa anual
22.35627 25.45369
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.4846 9
- Open
- 23.4581 9
- Bid
- 23.4786 9
- Ask
- 23.4789 9
- Low
- 23.4581 9
- High
- 23.4811 9
- Volume
- 60
- Mudança diária
- -0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.75%
- Mudança anual
- 1.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 4.25%
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 2
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 9
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 0
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 7
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
13:00
ZAR
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 7.25%