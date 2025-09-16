CotaçõesSeções
GBPZAR: Great Britan vs South Africa Rand

23.47869 ZAR 0.00600 (0.03%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Rand

A taxa do GBPZAR para hoje mudou para -0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 23.45819 ZAR para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 23.48119 ZAR.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs Rand sul-africano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
23.45819 23.48119
Faixa anual
22.35627 25.45369
Fechamento anterior
23.4846 9
Open
23.4581 9
Bid
23.4786 9
Ask
23.4789 9
Low
23.4581 9
High
23.4811 9
Volume
60
Mudança diária
-0.03%
Mudança mensal
-1.36%
Mudança de 6 meses
-0.75%
Mudança anual
1.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
Atas da Reunião do Comitê de Política Monetária (MPC) do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
11:00
GBP
Decisão sobre Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
4.25%
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor da Descida da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
2
Projeç.
Prév.
9
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor do Aumento da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
0
Projeç.
Prév.
0
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor de Manter Inalterada a Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
7
Projeç.
Prév.
0
13:00
ZAR
Decisão da Taxa de Juros do Banco Central da África do Sul
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
7.25%