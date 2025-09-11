货币 / GBPZAR
GBPZAR: Great Britan vs South Africa Rand
23.64569 ZAR 0.03200 (0.14%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Rand
今日GBPZAR汇率已更改by -0.14%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点23.59219 ZAR和高点23.67819 ZAR进行交易。
关注英镑vs南非兰特动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPZAR新闻
- GBP/USD jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed
- GBP/USD edges higher on USD weakness – BBH
- GBP: Jobs data won't dent hawkish BoE – ING
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
- Pound Sterling jumps to two-month high on steady UK employment data
- GBP/USD Forecast Today 16/09: Attempts to Break Out (Video)
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 16/09: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
- GBP/USD tests fresh multi-week highs ahead of Fed & BoE double-header
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- Forex Today: US Dollar slides as Retail Sales, Fed decision loom
- GBP/USD climbs as Fed-BoE policy divergence favors Sterling
- GBP/USD: Above 1.3595, a move toward 1.3635 can be expected – UOB Group
- GBP: A much busier week for sterling – ING
- GBP/USD Forecast 15/09: Threatens Resistance (Chart)
- Pound Sterling gains ahead of Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions
- Forex Today: Big central bank week begins in a calm manner
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- GBP/USD slips as Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
- Forex Today: US Dollar finds support ahead of consumer confidence data
- Pound Sterling faces pressure on UK GDP growth remaining stagnant in August
- When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD catches fresh bids on renewed US Dollar selling pressure
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- GBP/USD rebounds as mixed US CPI solidifies Fed rate cut outlook
日范围
23.59219 23.67819
年范围
22.35627 25.45369
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.6776 9
- 开盘价
- 23.6176 9
- 卖价
- 23.6456 9
- 买价
- 23.6459 9
- 最低价
- 23.5921 9
- 最高价
- 23.6781 9
- 交易量
- 3.211 K
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- -0.66%
- 6个月变化
- -0.05%
- 年变化
- 2.35%
17 九月, 星期三