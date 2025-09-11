QuotesSections
Currencies / GBPZAR
Back to Currencies

GBPZAR: Great Britan vs South Africa Rand

23.67019 ZAR 0.03100 (0.13%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Rand

GBPZAR exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 23.58619 ZAR and at a high of 23.68069 ZAR per 1 GBP.

Follow Great Britan vs South Africa Rand dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPZAR News

Daily Range
23.58619 23.68069
Year Range
22.35627 25.45369
Previous Close
23.6391 9
Open
23.6031 9
Bid
23.6701 9
Ask
23.6704 9
Low
23.5861 9
High
23.6806 9
Volume
1.160 K
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
-0.55%
6 Months Change
0.06%
Year Change
2.46%
17 September, Wednesday