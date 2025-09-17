시세섹션
통화 / GBPZAR
GBPZAR: Great Britan vs South Africa Rand

23.32219 ZAR 0.16250 (0.69%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Rand

GBPZAR 환율이 당일 -0.69%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 23.28669 ZAR와 고가 23.52769 ZAR로 거래되었습니다

영국 파운드 vs 남아프리카 공화국 랜드 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
23.28669 23.52769
년간 변동
22.35627 25.45369
이전 종가
23.4846 9
시가
23.4656 9
Bid
23.3221 9
Ask
23.3224 9
저가
23.2866 9
고가
23.5276 9
볼륨
40.271 K
일일 변동
-0.69%
월 변동
-2.01%
6개월 변동
-1.42%
년간 변동율
0.95%
20 9월, 토요일