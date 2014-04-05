VolumeProfileADD

VolumeProfileADD – the multi-timeframe Volume Profile and Accumulation/Distribution Delta overlay for MetaTrader 5!
    - Instantly visualize monthly, weekly, and daily volume profiles with precision POC, VAH, and VAL lines.
    - Reveal true market sentiment with the A/D Delta layer: see buying (green) vs selling (red) pressure at a glance.
    - Toggle individual daily profiles for deep intraday analysis.
    - Weighted volume distribution highlights where the action really happens, right up to the close.
    - Supports both Tick Volume and Real Volume, plus advanced tick-based delta for high accuracy.

Technical Description
    VolumeProfileADD is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for advanced volume analysis and market profiling. Key features include:

    - Multi-Timeframe Volume Profiles: Simultaneously displays monthly (21 days), weekly (6 days), and daily profiles, each with customizable price rows (50–1000) and profile width.
    -POC, VAH, VAL Lines: Automatically calculates and draws Point of Control, Value Area High, and Value Area Low for each timeframe, with full color and style customization.
    - A/D Delta Overlay: Visualizes Accumulation/Distribution Delta per price level, using either Money Flow Multiplier (MFM) or real tick-based delta (auto-fallback for reliability). Positive delta (accumulation) is shown in green, negative (distribution) in red, and neutral in gray.
    - Individual Daily Profiles: Toggleable display of up to 50 recent daily profiles, each with its own canvas, POC, VAH, and VAL, for granular intraday analysis.
    - Weighted Volume Distribution: Volume is distributed toward the close price for more accurate representation of trading activity.
    - Volume Source Flexibility: Choose between Tick Volume, Real Volume, or Tick-based Delta, adapting to your broker’s data.
    - Advanced UI: Clean, modern on-chart controls, including a toggle button for daily profiles, volume scale ruler, and delta source label.
    - Performance Optimized: Uses efficient data handling and drawing routines for smooth operation, even with high row counts.
    - Robust Logging & Diagnostics: Multiple log levels, verbose diagnostics, and error reporting for easy troubleshooting.

Main Volume Profile in VolumeProfileADD:
    This indicator builds multi-timeframe volume profiles, visualizing the distribution of traded volume at each price level over user-defined periods. It supports monthly, weekly, and daily aggregations, each with its own Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) lines.

    How the Volume Profile Works:
        • The price range for the selected period (monthly, weekly, daily) is divided into rows (bins).
        • For each bar in the aggregation period, volume is distributed into the corresponding price row(s), weighted toward the close price for accuracy.
        • The result is a histogram showing where the most trading activity occurred at each price level.
        • The profile is drawn on the right side of the chart, with different colors for monthly, weekly, and daily layers.
        • POC, VAH, and VAL lines are calculated for each aggregation, showing the price of maximum volume and the value area (typically 70% of total volume).

    Selectable Timeframes & Aggregations:
        • Base Timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1):
            - Determines the granularity of the data used for profile construction.
            - Lower timeframes (M1) provide more precise profiles but require more data.
            - Higher timeframes (H1) are faster but less detailed.
            - The selected base timeframe is used for all volume calculations, regardless of the chart timeframe.
        • Monthly Profile:
            - Aggregates volume over the last N market days (default 21, user-selectable).
            - Shows long-term price acceptance and major support/resistance zones.
            - POC/VAH/VAL lines help identify the most important price levels for the month.
        • Weekly Profile:
            - Aggregates volume over the last N days (default 6, user-selectable).
            - Useful for swing trading and identifying recent shifts in market structure.
            - Weekly POC/VAH/VAL lines highlight short-term value areas.
        • Daily Profile:
            - Aggregates volume for the current day only.
            - Best for intraday analysis, scalping, and detecting session-based support/resistance.
            - Daily POC/VAH/VAL lines show where the market is accepting or rejecting price today.

Accumulation/Distribution Delta (A/D Delta) in VolumeProfileADD:
    This indicator overlays an Accumulation/Distribution Delta (A/D Delta) histogram on the volume profile, visualizing the net buying (accumulation) or selling (distribution) pressure at each price level for the current day.

    Calculation Bases Supported:
    1. Money Flow Multiplier (MFM) Estimate (DELTA_MFM):
        - Uses price and volume from each bar to estimate buying/selling pressure.
        - Formula: MFM = ((Close - Low) - (High - Close)) / (High - Low)
        - Delta = MFM * Volume (tick or real, as selected)
        - Aggregated per price row, weighted toward the close price.
        - Available on all brokers and timeframes.
        Pros:
            • Universally available (no special data required)
            • Smooths out noise, works on historical data
        Cons:
            • Only an estimate; may not reflect true order flow
            • Sensitive to bar shape, not actual trade direction
    2. Tick-Based Delta (DELTA_TICK):
        - Uses real tick trade data to count buy and sell trades at each price level.
        - Buy trades: executed at ask; Sell trades: executed at bid.
        - Delta = (Buy Volume - Sell Volume) per price row.
        - Only available for the current day and if broker provides tick direction flags.
        - If tick data is insufficient or lacks direction, the indicator auto-falls back to MFM.
        Pros:
            • Most accurate representation of real-time order flow
            • Captures true market aggression at each price
        Cons:
            • Requires high-quality tick data with direction flags
            • Not available on all brokers or for historical days
            • Can be noisy in illiquid markets

Individual Daily Profiles in VolumeProfileADD:
    This feature allows you to visualize a separate volume profile for each individual trading day, overlaid or toggled on the chart. It provides a granular, session-by-session view of volume distribution, POC, VAH, and VAL for each day.

    How Individual Daily Profiles Work:
        • For each of the last N days (up to 50, user-selectable), the indicator calculates a full volume profile:
            - Price range is divided into rows (bins) for that day.
            - Volume is distributed per price row, weighted toward the close price of each bar.
            - POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High), and VAL (Value Area Low) are computed for each day.
        • Each daily profile is drawn as a horizontal histogram, stacked vertically by day, with its own color scheme and transparency.
        • The feature is toggled on/off using the DP (Daily Profiles) button on the chart UI.
        • Profiles are dynamically updated as new days form or as you scroll/zoom the chart.

    How to Use Individual Daily Profiles:
        • Enable the feature via the input parameter 'Enable Daily Profile Feature' or by clicking the DP button on the chart.
        • When enabled, a panel appears showing the most recent N daily profiles, each with its own POC, VAH, and VAL lines.
        • Use the profiles to:
            - Compare how volume distribution shifts from day to day.
            - Identify recurring support/resistance zones that persist across sessions.
            - Spot anomalies (e.g., single prints, gaps, or thin zones) that may act as magnets or reversal points.
            - Track the evolution of value (POC/VAH/VAL) to anticipate breakouts or mean reversion.
            - Analyze how the current day's profile develops in real time compared to previous days.
        • Profiles are automatically sized and positioned for clarity, and can be hidden at any time to declutter the chart.

Notice
The colored candles in the screenshots come from another indicator created by me, will be available soon.

How to Report a Problem with VolumeProfileADD
1. Enable Verbose Logging:
    In the indicator settings, set “Verbose Log” to “Yes” and adjust the “Log Level” to “DEBUG” for maximum detail.
2. Reproduce the Issue:
    Apply the indicator to your chart and perform the actions that cause the problem.
3. Collect Log Information:
    Open the MetaTrader “Experts” or “Journal” tab.
    Copy all relevant log messages, especially those starting with [VPADD1.50] or error details.
4. Prepare Your Report:
    Include a description of the issue, your MetaTrader version, broker name, and any screenshots if possible.
    Paste the copied log messages into your report.
5. Send to Support:
    Email your report to riqueml@outlook.com

Warning – No Warranties or Guarantees:
    This indicator is provided “as is” without any warranties, guarantees, or representations regarding its accuracy, reliability, or suitability for any purpose. Trading financial markets involves significant risk of loss, and past performance does not guarantee future results. The creator and distributor of this indicator are not responsible for any losses, damages, or missed profits resulting from its use. Users assume full responsibility for their trading decisions and outcomes. Always use proper risk management and consult with a qualified financial advisor before trading.

Known Issue:
    1. Absent Data on MT5 Startup Causes Fallback
        - When MetaTrader 5 is first opened, the selected base timeframe may not have all historical data immediately available. In this situation, the VolumeProfileADD indicator automatically falls back to using the current chart timeframe for its calculations. While this keeps the indicator working, it can result in less accurate or less detailed profiles until the correct data is loaded.

        Impact:
        - Profiles may be less precise, and POC/VAH/VAL lines may shift after the correct data is available and the indicator recalculates.

        Fast Workaround:
        - To quickly resolve this, simply change the chart to another timeframe and then back to your desired timeframe. This action forces MT5 to fetch and build the necessary historical data, triggering a chart redraw and ensuring the indicator uses the correct base timeframe for accurate profiles.

        Planned Fix:
        - A patch is scheduled for the next version to improve detection of incomplete data and delay calculations until the selected base timeframe is fully loaded, guaranteeing the most accurate profiles are always displayed.



Önerilen ürünler
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Piyasa Hacim Profili Göstergesi + Akıllı Osilatör. Döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, vadeli işlemler, kripto paralar gibi hemen hemen tüm enstrümanlarda hem gerçek hacimler hem de tick hacimleri üzerinde çalışır. Profil oluşturma aralığını otomatik olarak (örneğin bir haftalık veya bir aylık vb.) belirleyebileceğiniz gibi, sınırları (kırmızı ve mavi iki dikey çizgi) hareket ettirerek aralığı manuel olarak da ayarlayabilirsiniz. Histogram şeklinde görüntülenir. Belirli bir seviyedeki histogram gen
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Göstergeler
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Göstergeler
The Smart Supply and Demand Rectangle Tool Indicator is your ultimate MT5 companion for instantly visualizing key supply and demand data—right where you need it: on your zones, in real time. This tool automatically overlays rich, actionable data ontop of your zones, such as zone classification, pip distance, strength, and zone size—cleanly positioned inside each zone. No more clutter, no more guessing—just clear, dynamic insights to support your decisions. Built for Traders. Powered by Precis
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Göstergeler
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Göstergeler
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Göstergeler
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Insight Flow MT5
Nikola Pocuca
Göstergeler
First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals. User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multip
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
SUM Market Profile Heat
Liu Ying Pei
Göstergeler
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
Volume Profile Advance
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için WAPV Fiyat ve Hacim Göstergesi, (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) ve (Wyckoff Academy Fiyat ve Hacim) araç setinin bir parçasıdır. MT5 için WAPV Fiyat ve Hacim Göstergesi, grafikteki hacim hareketini sezgisel bir şekilde görselleştirmeyi kolaylaştırmak için oluşturuldu. Bununla, piyasanın profesyonel bir ilgisinin olmadığı en yüksek hacim anlarını ve anları gözlemleyebilirsiniz. Piyasanın "akıllı para" hareketiyle değil, ataletle hareket ettiği anları belirleyin. Kullanıcı tarafından değişt
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Göstergeler
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Volumen Profile High Professional
Dennis Kramer
Göstergeler
Volume Profile for MetaTrader 5 Price movement alone does not explain where the market is actually traded . What matters is where volume is built and how these areas shift over time. This Volume Profile displays the volume distribution directly on the chart , making it clear which price levels were accepted by the market and where rejection occurred. This allows structurally relevant zones to be identified and integrated into individual decision-making processes. The tool is designed for high pe
Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5
Carlos Forero
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Göstergeler
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Anchored VWAP with no Volume
Anton Polkovnikov
Göstergeler
Anchored VWAP (with no Volume) A unique development of one of the most useful VWAP indicators. This product allows you to get away from using the basics of VWAP, namely the volume. Everything is calculated without it. In addition, a convenient system for selecting starting points has been developed - by moving the "starting field" you indicate to the script the area, in which the extremum, from which the calculation will start, should be searched for. The main advantages of this development: con
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
Göstergeler
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Göstergeler
VR Izgara göstergesi, kullanıcı tanımlı ayarlarla grafiksel bir ızgara oluşturmak için tasarlanmıştır . Standart ızgaradan farklı olarak, VR Izgarası dairesel seviyeler oluşturmak için kullanılır. Kullanıcının seçimine bağlı olarak tur seviyeleri arasındaki adım isteğe bağlı olabilir. Ek olarak, diğer göstergeler ve yardımcı programlardan farklı olarak VR Grid, zaman dilimi değiştiğinde veya terminal yeniden başlatıldığında bile ızgaranın konumunu korur . Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonlar
FREE
FabFlowInPrice
Fabiano Luiz Roberto
Göstergeler
Tape Reading, flow monitoring. FabFlowInPrice   is a powerful indicator for those who like Tape Reading (Times & Trades). It presents the volumes traded at each price level, considering the purchase, sale and direct aggressions for each level. Excellent tool for market flow analysis. Thought of flow so monitor who is attacking the most, buyers, sellers or direct exchanges, thought FabFlowInPrice. The indicator displays information in 4 distinct and fixed periods, on any timeframe: @Day - All t
Market Profile FX
Nguyen Duc Quy
Göstergeler
Market profile was developed by Peter Steidlmayer in the second half of last century. This is a very effective tool if you understand the nature and usage. It's not like common tools like EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger Bands. It operates independently of price, not based on price but its core is volume. The volume is normal, as the instrument is sung everywhere. But the special thing here is that the Market Profile represents the volume at each price level. 1. Price Histogram The Price Histogram i
Volume Profile For MT5
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Göstergeler
Volume Profile is a very useful indicator . it allows you to spot the price levels where important price action took place. It is similar to support and resistance levels but with a different logic. ( Check Out  Fixed Range Volume Profile MT5  ) One of the first thing that traders mark up when analyzing a chart is support and resistance. Volume Profile can be used for doing that too. The indicator scans the defined number of previous bars and calculates the volume of activity at each price le
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Göstergeler
HACİM YÖNÜ MT5 Normalde, mevcut ses seviyesi öncekinden daha yüksek olduğunda ses seviyesi göstergesi varsayılan bir renk değişikliğine sahiptir, bu önemlidir ancak çok kullanışlı değildir. Bu nedenle, bu gösterge, normal hacme ek olarak, mum yükseliş veya düşüş olduğunda, onları farklı bir renge boyar, varsayılan olarak yükseliş için mavi ve düşüş için kırmızıdır, ancak bu renkler özelleştirilebilir. Tüccar tadı. Ticaretinizi geliştirmenize yardımcı olacak diğer göstergelerime göz atmayı
Bookmap pro
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Göstergeler
FREE Bookmap Volume Heatmap Indicator Overview The   Bookmap Volume Heatmap   is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that creates a visual heatmap of trading volume distribution across price levels, similar to professional trading platforms like Bookmap. It provides traders with a clear visualization of where significant trading activity has occurred within a specified price range. Key Features 1.   Volume Distribution Visualization Creates color-coded rectangles on the chart representing vol
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (37)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için 1 dakika, 5 dakika ve 15 dakika gibi daha düşük zaman dilimlerinde en iyi şekilde çalışır. Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır.
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
TPSproTrend PRO, piyasanın yön değiştirdiği anı belirler ve hareketin başlangıcında bir giriş noktası oluşturur. Piyasaya, fiyat hareketi henüz yeni başladığı anda girersiniz, hareket gerçekleştikten sonra değil.   Gösterge       Sinyalleri yeniden çizmez ve giriş noktalarını, Zarar Durdurma ve Kar Al seviyelerini otomatik olarak göstererek alım satımı net, görsel ve yapılandırılmış hale getirir. RUSÇA TALİMATLAR   -   MT4 SÜRÜMÜ Başlıca avantajlar Yeniden çizim yapılmadan sinyaller.   Tüm sinya
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, mevcut mum çubuğunun yanında “pip” olarak bilinen beyaz sayıların hareketi görünmeye başladığında işlem yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Beyaz “pip”ler, bir alım veya satım işleminin şu anda aktif olduğunu ve beyaz renkleriyle belirtildiği gibi doğru yönde ilerlediğini gösterir. Beyaz pip hareketi durduğunda ve sabit yeşil renge dönüştüğünde, bu mevcut ivmenin sona erdiğini gösterir. Sayıların yeşil rengi, alım veya satım işlemiyle elde edilen toplam kârı “pip” cinsinden t
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Göstergeler
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt