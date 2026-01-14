EA Performance Logger Telegram MT4

Are you running multiple Expert Advisors and struggling to keep track of exactly which one is performing and which one is dragging your account down? Do you find yourself constantly logging into MetaTrader just to check your daily or weekly P&L? Or are you looking for an easy way to provide evidence of your EA or manual trading performances to clients and potential investors?

Introducing the Performance Logger by AlgoQuant Labs for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just a simple notification bot; it is a comprehensive analytics engine designed for serious algorithmic traders."

(The Value Proposition) "Here is exactly why this tool is essential for your trading desk:

First, it offers Automated Peace of Mind. It automatically generates and sends professional-grade performance reports directly to your Telegram or Discord channels. Whether it's a Weekly, Monthly, or Yearly summary, you get the data you need delivered to your phone, without ever opening your terminal.

Second, it provides Deep Portfolio Insights. Most tools just show you the total balance. This utility breaks down your performance per Expert Advisor. It intelligently identifies trades—even those closed by Stop Loss or Take Profit—and groups them by strategy. You will know exactly which EA is your star performer, which currency pairs it traded, and which one needs optimization.

Third, it tracks Advanced Risk Metrics. We go beyond simple Profit and Loss. The reports include critical risk data like Maximum Drawdown, Profit Factor, Win Rates, and even Winning or Losing Streaks. This is essential data for prop firm traders who need to stay within strict limits.

And finally, it is Completely Customizable. Need to audit a specific date range? Use the Custom Period feature. Want to hide specific metrics or show detailed trade logs? You have full control over what gets reported."

"Stop guessing and start managing. Turn your MetaTrader terminal into a professional trading hub with the P&L Tracker."

Concise Feature List (For Product Description)

🚀 Automated Portfolio Analytics for MT5

📊 Multi-Platform Reporting: Sends beautiful, formatted reports to Telegram and Discord automatically (Weekly, Monthly, Yearly).

Sends beautiful, formatted reports to and automatically (Weekly, Monthly, Yearly). 🤖 Per-EA Breakdown: Separates performance by Strategy/EA Name. See exactly how much each bot contributed to your bottom line.

Separates performance by Strategy/EA Name. See exactly how much each bot contributed to your bottom line. 📉 Advanced Risk Data: Tracks Max Drawdown ($/%) , Profit Factor, Average Consecutive Wins/Losses, and Gross P&L.

Tracks , Profit Factor, Average Consecutive Wins/Losses, and Gross P&L. 🔍 Smart Trade Mapping: Intelligently maps [sl] and [tp] comments back to the original EA, ensuring your stats are always accurate.

Intelligently maps [sl] and [tp] comments back to the original EA, ensuring your stats are always accurate. Hz Custom Period Checks: Run reports for specific custom dates on demand—perfect for back-testing analysis or specific audits.

Run reports for specific custom dates on demand—perfect for back-testing analysis or specific audits. 💱 Symbol Tracking: Lists exactly which currency pairs were traded by each EA during the period.

Lists exactly which currency pairs were traded by each EA during the period. ✅ Prop Firm Ready: Monitor your drawdown and consistency metrics in real-time without staring at the charts.





Here is a comprehensive "How to Use" guide for the Performance Logger.

Performance Logger - User Guide

This utility automatically tracks your trading performance and sends detailed reports to Telegram and Discord. Follow the steps below to set up the necessary connections and configure the Expert Advisor (EA).

Step 1: Setting up Telegram

To receive reports on your phone via Telegram, you need to create a "Bot" and get your Chat ID.

1. Get your Bot Token

Open Telegram and search for @BotFather. Start a chat and send the command: /newbot Follow the instructions: Name: Choose a display name (e.g., "My Trading Reporter").

Choose a display name (e.g., "My Trading Reporter"). Username: Choose a unique username ending in bot (e.g., MyTradingStats_bot ). BotFather will send you a message containing your HTTP API Token. Example: 123456789:ABCdefGhIJKlmNoPQRstuVWxyz

123456789:ABCdefGhIJKlmNoPQRstuVWxyz Copy this token. You will paste it into the TelegramBotToken input field in the EA.

2. Get your Chat ID

Create a Group (optional but recommended) in Telegram and add your new bot to it as a member. Alternatively, you can just message the bot directly in a private chat. Send a test message (e.g., "Hello") to the bot or the group. Open your web browser and visit the following URL (replace <YOUR_BOT_TOKEN> with the token you got in step 1): https://api.telegram.org/bot<YOUR_BOT_TOKEN>/getUpdates Look for the text "chat":{"id": in the response. The number following it is your Chat ID. Example: -100123456789 (Group IDs usually start with a negative sign).

-100123456789 (Group IDs usually start with a negative sign). Copy this ID. You will paste it into the TelegramChatID input field in the EA.

Step 2: Setting up Discord

To receive reports in a Discord channel:

Open Discord and go to the server where you want the reports. Right-click the text channel and select Edit Channel (gear icon). Go to Integrations -> Webhooks. Click New Webhook. Name the webhook (e.g., "Trading Bot") and ensure the correct channel is selected. Click Copy Webhook URL. Example: https://discord.com/api/webhooks/12345.../ABCde...

https://discord.com/api/webhooks/12345.../ABCde... Copy this URL. You will paste it into the DiscordWebhookURL input field in the EA.

Step 3: Allowing Web Requests in MetaTrader 5

For the EA to send messages to the internet, you must allow it to communicate with Telegram and Discord servers.

Open MetaTrader 5. Go to Tools -> Options (or press Ctrl+O ). Click on the Expert Advisors tab. Check the box: Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Double-click "Add new URL" and add the following URLs exactly as written: https://api.telegram.org

https://discord.com

https://discordapp.com Click OK.

Step 4: Configuring the EA Inputs

Attach the EA to any one chart (e.g., EURUSD H1). It will scan the entire account history, so you only need one instance running.

Telegram Configuration

SendToTelegram: Set to true to enable.

Set to true to enable. TelegramBotToken: Paste the token from Step 1.

Paste the token from Step 1. TelegramChatID: Paste the ID from Step 1.

Paste the ID from Step 1. EnableWeeklyReports: true sends a summary every Monday.

true sends a summary every Monday. EnableMonthlyReports: true sends a summary on the 1st of every month.

true sends a summary on the 1st of every month. EnableYearlyReports: true sends a summary on Jan 1st.

true sends a summary on Jan 1st. EnableHistoryReportOnInit: If true , sends a report of your entire account history immediately when you load the EA.

Discord Configuration

DiscordWebhookURL: Paste the URL from Step 2.

Paste the URL from Step 2. SendToDiscord: Set to true to enable.

Set to true to enable. SendDetailedToDiscord: If true , sends a list of every single closed trade (be careful, this can be long).

Trading Configuration

EAName: Give your reporter a name (e.g., "Prop Firm Account 1"). This appears in the report header.

Give your reporter a name (e.g., "Prop Firm Account 1"). This appears in the report header. MagicNumber: Set to 0 to track all trades on the account. Set to a specific number (e.g., 12345 ) to only report on trades from a specific EA.

IncludeSwapAndCommission: true (Recommended) to calculate Net P&L accurately.

true (Recommended) to calculate Net P&L accurately. DetailedReport: true prints detailed logs in the "Experts" tab of the terminal.

Custom Period Report

Use this to generate a one-time report for a specific date range (e.g., for backtesting analysis).

EnableCustomPeriodReport: Set to true .

Set to true . CustomPeriodStart: Select the start date.

Select the start date. CustomPeriodEnd: Select the end date.

Select the end date. Note: The report generates immediately when you click OK.

Report Visibility (Toggles)

You can customize exactly what data appears in the message to keep it clean.

ShowEAPnL / ShowEATrades / etc.: Toggle specific metrics for the "Per EA" breakdown section.

Toggle specific metrics for the "Per EA" breakdown section. ShowTotalTrades / ShowTotalNetPnL / etc.: Toggle specific metrics for the "Total Account" summary section.

Troubleshooting