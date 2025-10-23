GoodTrader


Trade What You Can See

Recommended broker: EXNESS.
Optional tech: pending-order delay (default 0, switch on when your platform needs breathing room).

Why traders pick TopRecognizer

  • It finds opportunities you actually see on the chart and places the right pending order for you—fast, calm, and consistent.

  • Surprisingly smooth equity curve. Built-in USD-based risk checks aim to keep drawdowns small while your curve keeps climbing.

  • Volume turns into payout. Even if you only count rebates from frequent, clean entries, results are impressive—profits are a bonus.

  • Beginner-friendly, pro-ready. New traders get a clear, disciplined execution assistant; experienced traders get reliable, tireless follow-through.

What it does for you

  • Hands-off entries: It watches, decides, and places one smart pending order on the active side—no clutter, no second-guessing.

  • Keeps orders tidy: Automatically updates or removes what you don’t need, so the chart stays clean and focused.

  • Calm under pressure: Small price wiggles don’t trigger noisy edits; you get fewer re-quotes and fewer rejected requests.

  • Clear on the chart: Minimal, readable markers show exactly where and why the EA is acting—no guessing.

When to use the (optional) delay

  • If your platform is sensitive to frequent order changes, enable Pending Order Delay for extra stability.

  • Default is 0s to mirror “no-latency” behavior. Turn it up only when needed.

Quick start

  1. Attach to your EXNESS XAUUSD chart (M1 are great to start).（only M1）

  2. Keep Pending Order Delay = 0 first; increase only if your platform needs rate-limiting.

  3. Trade small at the beginning—let the EA show you its rhythm.

Notes

  • Built-in tester report and basic account checks help pass marketplace validation and keep you safe from simple setup mistakes.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always verify on a demo before going live.

Trade what’s visible.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GOLD tradecode
Ye Huan Guan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to our MT4 EA product. This product is fully automatic, built on years of manual trading experience, and reflects human logic judgments on the market through computer code. Our product has the following features: Fully Automatic Trading : Once started, it will trade automatically without your intervention. Focused on Gold Trading : Our product is designed for gold trading and cannot perform other types of trades. Automatic Lot Calculation : No need for you to manually set, the product w
GTO Gold Trader
Ye Huan Guan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ CRITICAL WARNING: DO NOT MANAGE TRADES MANUALLY! ️ This Expert Advisor operates on a highly precise, state-dependent logic. Any manual intervention (opening, closing, or modifying trades with the same Magic Number) will severely interfere with the EA's internal state machine and will lead to unpredictable behavior and potential losses. For the EA to function correctly, please allow it to manage its trades from entry to exit without any manual interference. "Stop Predicting, Start Outplaying.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt