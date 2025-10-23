GoodTrader
- Experts
- Ye Huan Guan
- Versione: 2.3
- Attivazioni: 5
Trade What You Can See
Recommended broker: EXNESS.
Optional tech: pending-order delay (default 0, switch on when your platform needs breathing room).
Why traders pick TopRecognizer
-
It finds opportunities you actually see on the chart and places the right pending order for you—fast, calm, and consistent.
-
Surprisingly smooth equity curve. Built-in USD-based risk checks aim to keep drawdowns small while your curve keeps climbing.
-
Volume turns into payout. Even if you only count rebates from frequent, clean entries, results are impressive—profits are a bonus.
-
Beginner-friendly, pro-ready. New traders get a clear, disciplined execution assistant; experienced traders get reliable, tireless follow-through.
What it does for you
-
Hands-off entries: It watches, decides, and places one smart pending order on the active side—no clutter, no second-guessing.
-
Keeps orders tidy: Automatically updates or removes what you don’t need, so the chart stays clean and focused.
-
Calm under pressure: Small price wiggles don’t trigger noisy edits; you get fewer re-quotes and fewer rejected requests.
-
Clear on the chart: Minimal, readable markers show exactly where and why the EA is acting—no guessing.
When to use the (optional) delay
-
If your platform is sensitive to frequent order changes, enable Pending Order Delay for extra stability.
-
Default is 0s to mirror “no-latency” behavior. Turn it up only when needed.
Quick start
-
Attach to your EXNESS XAUUSD chart (M1 are great to start).（only M1）
-
Keep Pending Order Delay = 0 first; increase only if your platform needs rate-limiting.
-
Trade small at the beginning—let the EA show you its rhythm.
Notes
-
Built-in tester report and basic account checks help pass marketplace validation and keep you safe from simple setup mistakes.
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always verify on a demo before going live.
Trade what’s visible.