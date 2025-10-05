GOLD Trap Hunter Pro

📈 GOLD Trap Hunter Pro — High-Precision Liquidity Trap Detection Indicator

GOLD Trap Hunter Pro is a next-generation reversal detection indicator
designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders.
It visualizes market “over-extension” and “reversal signals” in real-time
through an integrated high-precision filter system.

📊 Key Features

Liquidity Trap Detection — Identifies fake breakouts and stop-hunts by institutional flows
Dual-Stage Signals (Temp + Confirmed) — Clearly separates early momentum from confirmed reversals
Real-Time Alerts — Supports popup, sound, and push notifications
Built-In Precision Filter — Eliminates market noise for professional-grade accuracy
Clean, Intuitive Design — Ready to use even for beginner traders

⚡ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (Scalping recommended)

  • Best Sessions: London & New York sessions where volatility peaks

🎯 Perfect For Traders Who Want To

  • Catch the exact reversal points before major reactions

  • Detect fake breakouts automatically and instantly

  • Make clear, confident entry decisions based on visible signals

🛡 GOLD Trap Hunter Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and stability
the pinnacle of the MetaProfitX Series.

Designed to capture the market’s most explosive reversals,
Trap Hunter Pro ensures you’ll never miss “that one moment.”


