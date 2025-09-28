Draw Result

Tired of sifting through your account history to track closed trade profits? The Draw Profit indicator by Bo.Botfx is here to revolutionize how you visualize your trading performance!

This intuitive and powerful indicator automatically draws the profit (or loss) of your closed orders directly onto your chart. No more guessing or tedious calculations – with Draw Profit, you can instantly see the exact outcome of each trade right where it happened.

Key Features:

  • Visual Profit Tracking: Clearly displays the profit/loss for individual closed orders on your chart.

  • Effortless Analysis: Easily monitor the performance of each trade, helping you identify successful strategies and areas for improvement at a glance.

  • Seamless Integration: Designed for clarity and ease of use, integrating smoothly into your trading view.

Enhance your trading analysis and keep a clear overview of your profits with Bo.Botfx's Draw Profit indicator!

