Trend Battle
- Göstergeler
- Osmar Santiago
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Overview
The Trend Battle Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that reveals the battle between buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) in the market through a comprehensive dashboard. Using an intuitive visual interface, the indicator offers a unique perspective on market power dynamics by analyzing the last twenty bars to provide precise insights into momentum and directional strength. Additionally, the panel provides automatic real-time updates for bars in formation.
Proprietary Calculation System. The indicator uses a unique mathematical system based on the "battle" between buyers and sellers.
Main Components:
1. BUY FORCES Section
- Bull Attack: Identifies bullish strength.
- Bear Defense: Evaluates sellers' resistance to buying pressure (always limited to the size of the attack).
Note: A long buyer attack bar followed by little seller defense suggests significant buying strength and an uptrending market. Conversely, if attack and defense bars are equivalent, it suggests the upward movement is weakening.
2. SELL FORCES Section
- Bear Attack: Identifies bearish strength.
- Bull Defense: Evaluates buyers' resistance to selling pressure (always limited to the size of the attack).
Note: A long seller attack bar followed by little buyer defense suggests significant selling strength and a downtrending market. Conversely, if attack and defense bars are equivalent, it suggests the downward movement is weakening.
3. BATTLE RESULT Section
- Single Winner System: Visually demonstrates whether buyers or sellers are winning the battle and to what extent. A significant bar suggests a clear trend toward the winning side. Conversely, a small bar suggests a slight advantage with no clear trend.
Smart Visual System
Dynamic Colors by Intensity. Professional Interface: Logical layout that facilitates quick interpretation. Real-time Updates: Responds instantly to price changes.
Practical Applications
1. Momentum Identification
- Detects force accumulation before major movements
- Identifies changes in market dynamics
- Confirms or challenges apparent price movements
2. Support and Resistance Analysis
- Evaluates real strength behind breakouts
- Identifies levels where there is greater resistance
- Measures the sustainability capacity of movements
3. Entry Timing
- Identifies moments of force imbalance
- Detects capitulation from one side
- Confirms signals from other indicators
4. Risk Management
- Evaluates sustainability of open positions
- Identifies early reversal signals
- Measures intensity of contrary movements
Technical Specifications
• Simple Installation: Drag and drop onto chart • No Complex Parameters: Automatic operation • Fixed Interface: Optimized positioning • Performance: Low resource usage • Instruments: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies • Timeframe: Works on any timeframe
Usage Considerations
• Confirmation Indicator: Should be used in conjunction with market context analysis • Effectiveness may vary depending on instrument volatility • Backtesting recommended before use on live accounts.
Conclusion
The Trend Battle Indicator represents an evolution in market strength analysis, offering unique insights into the dynamics between buyers and sellers. Its innovative approach, combined with a professional interface and universal applicability, makes it a valuable tool for traders and analysts seeking a differentiated market perspective.