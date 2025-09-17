Advanced SRP MT5

Advanced SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points)

Tired of support and resistance indicators that constantly repaint, clutter your charts with irrelevant lines, and fail across different timeframes? It's time to stop guessing and start trading with institutional-grade clarity.

Advanced SRP is not just another S/R tool; it's a definitive market structure indicator designed for the serious trader. It identifies and displays the most critical price levels where the market is statistically likely to react, providing you with a powerful and objective framework for your trading decisions.

Advanced SRP is a tool to assist decisions, not guarantee profits. Always trade responsibly!

💎 Why Advanced SRP Stands Out

What makes Advanced SRP superior is its unique and intelligent logic. The levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) are engineered to be both dynamic and remarkably stable. They remain fixed for hours, or even days, providing a reliable framework for your trades. The levels only recalculate after a confirmed market shift—a validated H1 candle close above R3 or below S3. This intelligent design eliminates noise and ensures you're always working with levels that have proven market significance.

Key Features That Enhance Your Trading Edge

🎯 NEW! Historical Level Plotting The "Advanced" version now plots historical S/R zones that were previously active. This allows you to instantly see how past key levels are influencing current price action, providing deeper context and understanding of market behavior.

📈 Universal Consistency Across All Timeframes This is what makes SRP truly powerful. The R1 on the M5 chart is the exact same R1 on the M30, H1, and H4 charts. This creates unparalleled confluence and eliminates the confusion of multi-timeframe analysis. Your levels remain consistent, providing solid reference points whether you're scalping or swing trading.

🧠 Intelligent & Noise-Free Logic No constant redrawing or false signals. New levels are generated only when momentum is confirmed with an H1 candle close beyond the outer boundaries (R3/S3). This means the levels you see have been validated by significant market participation and institutional activity.

📊 Smart Information Panel The built-in panel displays the exact price of each current level (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) alongside the number of times each level has been touched during the active period (shown in parentheses). This invaluable data helps you quickly assess the strength and reliability of each level—the more touches, the more significant the level becomes.

⚙️ Zero-Configuration, Pure Performance Stop wasting time tweaking endless parameters. Advanced SRP is ready to perform out of the box. The only customizable settings are for the on-screen panel's appearance—letting you focus on what truly matters: executing your trading strategy.

How Professional Traders Integrate Advanced SRP

  • Enhanced Entry & Exit Timing: Use SRP levels as high-probability zones for placing limit orders and setting strategic take-profit targets.
  • Smart Stop-Loss Placement: Position your stop-loss behind these statistically robust levels to protect your capital from market noise and false breakouts.
  • Level Strength Assessment: Utilize the touch count data from the panel to prioritize stronger levels (higher touch counts) for your trading decisions.
  • Validate Breakouts & Reversals: A decisive break and close beyond an S3/R3 level often signals sustained momentum. Conversely, repeated rejections from a level (visible through touch counts) can indicate potential reversal zones.
  • Precision Scalping: Lower timeframe traders can exploit reactions at these universal levels with greater confidence, knowing they align with higher-timeframe market structure and have documented interaction history.

Technical Specifications

  • Optimal Performance: Designed for maximum effectiveness on timeframes of H4 and below
  • Core Logic: Based on H1 timeframe analysis, ensuring relevance for intraday and short-term swing trading strategies
  • Market Compatibility: Works across all major currency pairs, indices, and commodities
  • Information Display: Real-time panel showing exact price levels and historical touch frequency

Transform your approach to support and resistance analysis. Add Advanced SRP to your trading toolkit and experience the market with enhanced clarity and professional-grade structure analysis.

Important Disclaimer

Advanced SRP is a technical analysis tool designed to assist in your trading decisions, not guarantee profits. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not indicate future results.

This indicator, like all trading tools, should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy that includes proper risk management, position sizing, and thorough market analysis. No single indicator can predict market movements with certainty, and losses can exceed your initial investment.

We do not sell dreams or promise instant success. The financial markets are inherently unpredictable, and what matters most is controlling your risk and maintaining disciplined trading practices. Advanced SRP is a powerful analytical tool that can help enhance your trading strategies and potentially improve your long-term trading performance when used correctly, but success depends on your skill, experience, and risk management—not on any single trade outcome.

Always trade responsibly, never risk more than you can afford to lose, and consider seeking advice from qualified financial professionals before making trading decisions.


