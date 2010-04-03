Ultimate BRO Info

Easily access key information about the broker you are connected to.

One of the most important things I had to analyze in order to succeed with trading robots was knowing the broker’s conditions, such as Stop Out, leverage, and the maximum lot size allowed for the asset.

Sometimes it took me a long time to find this information on official websites, so to make it easier for you, I created this indicator. Once you attach it to the chart, it immediately displays the details below for quick reference.

If you are interested in automated trading strategies, check out my Expert Advisor for BTC/USD available here on the Market

BTC Ultimate Premium: BTC/USD Expert Advisor – Discover it here

I hope you enjoy this convenience.

Displayed information

Stop out

Leverage

Maximum lot size in Symbol





BTC Ultimate Premium
Felipe Massariol
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot: BTC Ultimate Premium speaks for itself. Just download the demo to test and see the Premium of EAs in action. Ready to test? Download the demo to test. Always on BTC/USD, 1-minute timeframe. Don’t forget to set the test to “Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks” so the operation is as close as possible to a real account. Recommended parameters for testing: Balance : $500 Automatic Strategy = true Desired lot for the operations : 0.05 (I recommend starting low and then gradually
