Ultimate BRO Info

Easily access key information about the broker you are connected to.

One of the most important things I had to analyze in order to succeed with trading robots was knowing the broker’s conditions, such as Stop Out, leverage, and the maximum lot size allowed for the asset.

Sometimes it took me a long time to find this information on official websites, so to make it easier for you, I created this indicator. Once you attach it to the chart, it immediately displays the details below for quick reference.

I hope you enjoy this convenience.