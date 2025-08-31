INVI Hunting Gold

INVI Hunting Gold is one of the straightforward tool to analysis the volatile market of Gold with demands precision, in-depth analysis, strong risk management and eliminating the need for constant market monitoring. INVI Hunting Gold will hunt the good trade position with precise risk management on all market conditions on Gold. 

Hunting Gold plug-and-play functionality means you can get started with minimal effort, Simply install me and let me handle the rest.

We will diligently monitor the market, identify trading opportunities, and execute trades with precision, all while managing your risk effectively. 

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)    
Capital min. $150
Timeframe  Any time frame
Leverage From 1:100


Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).


