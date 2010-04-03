Visual Falcon Range Indicator

Visual Falcon Range Indicator: Master Market Breakouts

Unlock the power of dynamic range analysis and trade breakouts with confidence.

Are you tired of entering trades too early in choppy markets or missing out on powerful, explosive moves? The Visual Falcon Range Indicator is a professional-grade tool meticulously designed to identify key price ranges and pinpoint the exact moment a breakout occurs, giving you a distinct advantage in any market condition.

Priced at just $30, this is not just another indicator; it's a comprehensive trading solution that provides clear, actionable signals based on proven market dynamics.

The Core Logic Explained

The effectiveness of the Visual Falcon Range Indicator lies in its intelligent and transparent logic. It empowers you to see the market structure that professional traders watch.

  1. Dynamic Range Calculation: At its core, the indicator calculates the highest high and lowest low over a user-defined period (e.g., the last 20 bars). This creates a dynamic support and resistance channel that adapts to the latest market volatility. These high and low boundaries are clearly drawn on your chart, giving you an instant visual map of the current trading range.

  2. Precise Breakout Detection: A signal is generated only when a clear breakout is confirmed.

    • Buy Signal: A buy arrow appears when a candle's closing price crosses decisively above the calculated high range line. This confirms that buyers have taken control and momentum is shifting upwards.

    • Sell Signal: A sell arrow appears when a candle's closing price crosses decisively below the calculated low range line. This indicates that sellers are overpowering buyers and a downward move is likely underway.

  3. Intelligent Signal Filtering: To ensure the highest quality signals and prevent you from trading in unfavorable conditions, the indicator includes two crucial filters:

    • Minimum Range Filter: This unique feature prevents signals from generating when the market is in an extremely tight, low-volatility squeeze. It ensures you only trade breakouts from meaningful ranges, filtering out market noise.

    • Bar Delay Filter: To avoid over-trading and the confusion of multiple signals firing in a short period, you can set a minimum number of bars that must pass before a new signal can be generated. This promotes disciplined trading and focuses on more significant market moves.

Key Features

  • Crystal Clear Buy & Sell Signals: Non-repainting arrows show you exactly where to consider entering the market, removing guesswork and hesitation.

  • Automatic Range Visualization: The indicator plots the high and low range lines directly on your chart, providing a constant reference for market structure.

  • Historical Daily Range Analysis: Automatically displays key statistics for previous trading days, including the daily range size and price change percentage. This feature is invaluable for understanding the character and volatility of the instrument you are trading.

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor every aspect of the indicator to your personal trading style. Adjust the range period, signal delays, colors, line widths, and arrow sizes.

  • Advanced Logging Options: For traders who love to analyze performance, the indicator includes a detailed logging feature to track every signal generated or skipped, which can be saved to a file for external analysis.

Who is this Indicator For?

The Visual Falcon Range Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for various trading styles:

  • Breakout Traders: This is the ultimate tool for systematically identifying and trading range breakouts.

  • Trend Followers: Use the signals to confirm the start of a new trend or as a valid entry point into an existing one.

  • Day Traders and Scalpers: Adapt the settings to shorter periods to capture intraday volatility and breakout opportunities.

  • Swing Traders: Use it on higher timeframes to identify major shifts in market momentum for longer-term trades.

Full List of Customizable Settings

  • Range Settings: Control the core calculation period, the number of historical days to analyze, and your lot size for reference.

  • Visual Settings: Change the colors and width of range lines, and adjust the size and chart offset of the signal arrows.

  • Signal Controls: Enable or disable the bar delay filter, set the number of bars to wait between signals, and define the minimum range percentage required for a signal.

  • Display Settings: Customize the on-chart text font and size for a clean and readable interface.

  • Logging Settings: Enable or disable detailed logging, with options to log directly to a file and manage the log file size.

Stop guessing where the market is headed. Start trading with the clarity and precision of the Visual Falcon Range Indicator. Add this powerful tool to your trading arsenal today and turn market volatility into your greatest advantage.


