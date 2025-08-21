VI Calculator


VI Calculator is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that analyzing volume at the moment. This synergy allows traders to evaluate both the strength of market movements and overbought/oversold conditions at the same time.

The indicator automatically processes market data and provides clear trading signals directly on the chart in the form of arrows and text recommendations. It is ideal for identifying entry and exit points in both trending and ranging markets.

Features:

  • Simultaneous trend strength and market condition analysis

  • Visual chart signals (arrows and recommendations)

  • Flexible settings for any asset and timeframe

  • Works on all markets: forex, stocks, crypto, metals

  • Reduced false signals thanks to combined logic

Advantages:

  • Versatility: suitable for intraday and swing trading

  • Simplicity: easy-to-read visualization without complex interpretation

  • Adaptability: customizable to any trading style

    It is recommended to work in tandem with the indicator VI Comparison


