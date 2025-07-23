Axis Reversionn

Axis Reversionn: Multi-Asset Strength & Reversal Matrix

Pinpoint market extremes and anticipate potential reversions with Axis Reversionn. This advanced dashboard for MetaTrader 5 provides an institutional-grade view of the market, allowing you to see which assets are over-extended and ripe for a reversion to their mean.

Instead of following the crowd, identify where the crowd has pushed too far. Axis Reversionn gives you the data-driven edge to trade against market extremes with confidence.

Key Features:

  • Identify Reversion Zones: The core of the indicator is its ability to find assets in "Extreme Strength" (overbought) and "Extreme Weakness" (oversold) zones, signaling a high probability of a price reversion.

  • Complete Market Overview: Tracks 8 major Forex currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) plus Gold (XAU) and Bitcoin (BTC).

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Simultaneously analyzes and displays strength on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes to confirm reversion signals across the board.

  • Overall Signal: Calculates an aggregate signal for each asset, giving you a definitive BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL recommendation based on its performance across all timeframes.

  • Fully Customizable: Easily change colors, panel position, and even the specific symbols for BTC and XAU to match your broker's naming convention.

  • High Performance: Engineered for efficiency. The dashboard updates on a timer, ensuring it does not slow down your terminal.

Perfect for mean-reversion traders, swing traders, and anyone looking to fade market extremes. Axis Reversionn helps you find the true axis of the market and trade its powerful gravitational pull.


