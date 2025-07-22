Copytrade Online Pro

Introduction

Copytrade Online is a powerful EA tool that helps you automatically copy trades from a Master account to Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5) platforms. The EA ensures fast, secure, and easy trade transmission, suitable for both individuals and trading groups.

Copy online via the internet from an MT4/MT5 account on one computer to MT4/MT5 accounts on multiple other computers.

Key Features

  • Automatically copy trades from the Master account to multiple Slave accounts.
  • Supports both MT4 and MT5, all account types and brokers.
  • Allows volume adjustment, symbol mapping, SL/TP copying, and auto-close when the Master closes.
  • License Key management, account protection, and Slave quantity control.
  • Intuitive interface, easy to monitor operation status.

User Guide

  1. Register an account and get your License Key
  2. Contact me and send your newly registered account on the website via messenge:
  3. You will be added to an "EA Copytrade Online for individual" package with a 1-month free trial, and you can add your License Key and mastercode to the gifted package.
  4. Download the Copytrade Online EA to your computer.
  5. Install the EA into the Experts folder of MT4/MT5:
    • MT4: MQL4\Experts\
    • MT5: MQL5\Experts\
  6. Grant permissions to the EA:
  7. Drag the EA onto the chart and enter the License Key and Master/Slave parameters as instructed:
    • Master mode: Enter License Key, list of Slave Keys, list of external slave keys if you want other accounts to copy.
    • Slave mode: Enter License Key, Master Code, Slave Key, adjust volume multiplier, symbol mapping if needed.
  8. Enable "Algo Trading" for the EA to operate.
  9. Monitor the status on the EA's information panel and check the log (Experts tab) to ensure normal operation.

Notes

Please contact me to receive the MT4 version if you have already purchased the Copytrade Online for MT5 version.

  • Each License Key allows 1 master account and 2 slave accounts; each additional slave account costs $5.
  • The package you are purchasing corresponds to the Copytrade Online Pro package.
  • It is recommended to test on a demo account before trading live.
  • Regularly check the License expiration and update the EA when a new version is available.
  • Use an appropriate volume multiplier to manage risk.

Contact & Support

If you have difficulty installing or using, please contact me by messenger forum

Video Copytrade Online Pro
