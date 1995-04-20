Account Growth Target

The *Account Growth Target* is a smart analytical tool for MT4 that predicts when your trading account will reach a specified profit target based on your current trading performance. By analyzing historical trade data and calculating profitability rates, it provides actionable insights to help you refine your strategy and stay motivated.  

### *Key Features:*  
- 🎯 *Target Balance Forecast* – Projects the exact date/time your account will hit your desired profit goal.  
- ⏳ *Working Hours Filter* – Excludes weekends and non-trading hours for accurate calculations.  
- 📊 *Real-Time Performance Metrics* – Tracks profit/hour and profit/day based on actual trades.  
- 💹 *Visual Progress Tracking* – Displays current balance, starting balance, and growth dynamics in clean, color-coded visuals.  
- ⚙️ *Customizable Settings* – Adjustable trading hours, colors, and balance targets.  

---

## *How It Works*  
1. *Set your target balance* (e.g., $100,000) and working hours (e.g., 9 AM–5 PM).  
2. The EA analyzes closed trades, calculates your *average profit per minute*, and extrapolates future performance.  
3. It displays:  
   - *Projected target date* (when your account will reach the goal).  
   - *Remaining amount/time* needed.  
   - *Hourly/Daily profit rates* (e.g., $25/hour, $200/day).  

---

## *Why Traders Love It*  
✅ *Strategic Insights* – Identifies whether your current strategy can realistically meet your goals.  
✅ *Motivational Tool* – Clear projections keep you focused on long-term growth.  
✅ *Flexible & Lightweight* – Runs as a non-intrusive indicator without interfering with trades.  

---

## *Input Parameters*  
mql4
extern double   InpStartBalance = 100.0;          // Starting balance (0 = current balance)  
extern datetime InpStartTime = D'2025.04.16 5:15'; // Analysis start time  
extern double   InpTargetBalance = 100000.0;     // Target balance (USD)  
int      InpWorkStartHour = 2;                  // Workday start hour (0–23)  
int      InpWorkEndHour = 20;                   // Workday end hour (0–23)  
color    InpHeaderColor = clrNavy;              // Header text color  
color    InpValueColor = clrDarkBlue;           // Value text color  


---

## *Display & UI*  
- *Current Balance*: Color-coded (green = profit, red = loss, blue = neutral).  
- *Start Balance/Time*: Reference points for performance tracking.  
- *Forecast Section: Bold ETA for hitting your target (e.g., *"$100K by 2025-11-30").  
- *Performance Stats*: Hourly/daily profit rates for quick strategy assessment.  

---

## *Compatibility & Requirements*  
- *Platform*: MetaTrader 4  
- *Type*: Custom Indicator (non-trading EA)  
- *Dependencies*: None  

---

### *Ideal For Traders Who Want To:*  
- Set realistic profit milestones.  
- Measure strategy consistency.  
- Stay disciplined with data-driven goals.  

*→ Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders!*  

--- 

Let me know if you'd like any refinements! This version emphasizes clarity, practicality, and trader psychology (motivation/goal-setting).
