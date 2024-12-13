Advanced Price Level Alert Pro

The Advanced Price Level Alert is a powerful price monitoring tool designed for traders who need reliable and customizable price level alerts. This professional-grade indicator combines visual price level tracking with sophisticated alert mechanisms to keep you informed of significant price movements.

Key Features:

  1. Customizable Alert Frequencies - Choose from 6 different alert frequencies (1-20 alerts per minute).
  2. Multi-Channel Notifications - Receive alerts through desktop, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts.
  3. Visual Price Level Line - Clear visual reference with customizable color and style.
  4. Flexible Alert Conditions - Monitor price movements above or below your specified level.
  5. Mobile Integration - Stay connected with detailed mobile notifications including symbol and timeframe context.
  6. Professional Chart Display - Clean, non-cluttering interface with informative comments display.
Perfect for:

  • Day traders monitoring key price levels.
  • Swing traders tracking breakout levels.
  • Position traders watching critical support/resistance .
  • Automated trading system monitoring.
  • Multi-market price level tracking.

The indicator provides real-time monitoring with precise alerts, helping traders catch important price movements without constant chart watching. Its professional-grade alert system ensures you never miss critical price level crossings while maintaining a clean and efficient trading environment.

Technical Specifications:

  • Compatible with MT5 platform.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.
  • Minimal system resource usage.
  • Easy setup with intuitive parameters.
  • Professional-grade reliability.
Installation:
  • Add the indicator to any chart.
  • Select your desired price level using the "Alert Level" parameter.
  • Choose alert direction (above/below) with "Alert Above" parameter.

Receiving Alerts When price crosses your specified level, you'll receive:
  • Desktop alerts
  • Sound notifications
  • Mobile push notifications (if enabled)
  • Journal entries

The indicator starts working immediately after applying these settings and continues monitoring until removed from the chart or maximum alert frequency is reached.

Tips for Best Results:

  • Start with moderate alert frequencies
  • Test mobile notifications before live trading
  • Adjust alert levels using chart price action
  • Use different colors for multiple instances

This straightforward setup process allows you to start monitoring price levels within minutes of installation.

