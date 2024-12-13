Advanced Price Level Alert Pro
- Indicatori
- Edwin Musaki Mutie
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
Key Features:
- Customizable Alert Frequencies - Choose from 6 different alert frequencies (1-20 alerts per minute).
- Multi-Channel Notifications - Receive alerts through desktop, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts.
- Visual Price Level Line - Clear visual reference with customizable color and style.
- Flexible Alert Conditions - Monitor price movements above or below your specified level.
- Mobile Integration - Stay connected with detailed mobile notifications including symbol and timeframe context.
- Professional Chart Display - Clean, non-cluttering interface with informative comments display.
- Day traders monitoring key price levels.
- Swing traders tracking breakout levels.
- Position traders watching critical support/resistance .
- Automated trading system monitoring.
- Multi-market price level tracking.
The indicator provides real-time monitoring with precise alerts, helping traders catch important price movements without constant chart watching. Its professional-grade alert system ensures you never miss critical price level crossings while maintaining a clean and efficient trading environment.
Technical Specifications:
- Compatible with MT5 platform.
- Works on any symbol and timeframe.
- Minimal system resource usage.
- Easy setup with intuitive parameters.
- Professional-grade reliability.
- Add the indicator to any chart.
- Select your desired price level using the "Alert Level" parameter.
- Choose alert direction (above/below) with "Alert Above" parameter.
- Desktop alerts
- Sound notifications
- Mobile push notifications (if enabled)
- Journal entries
The indicator starts working immediately after applying these settings and continues monitoring until removed from the chart or maximum alert frequency is reached.
Tips for Best Results:
- Start with moderate alert frequencies
- Test mobile notifications before live trading
- Adjust alert levels using chart price action
- Use different colors for multiple instances
This straightforward setup process allows you to start monitoring price levels within minutes of installation.