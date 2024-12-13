Advanced Price Level Alert Pro

The Advanced Price Level Alert is a powerful price monitoring tool designed for traders who need reliable and customizable price level alerts. This professional-grade indicator combines visual price level tracking with sophisticated alert mechanisms to keep you informed of significant price movements.





Key Features:



Customizable Alert Frequencies - Choose from 6 different alert frequencies (1-20 alerts per minute). Multi-Channel Notifications - Receive alerts through desktop, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts. Visual Price Level Line - Clear visual reference with customizable color and style. Flexible Alert Conditions - Monitor price movements above or below your specified level. Mobile Integration - Stay connected with detailed mobile notifications including symbol and timeframe context. Professional Chart Display - Clean, non-cluttering interface with informative comments display.



Perfect for:



Day traders monitoring key price levels.

Swing traders tracking breakout levels.

Position traders watching critical support/resistance .

Automated trading system monitoring.

Multi-market price level tracking.

The indicator provides real-time monitoring with precise alerts, helping traders catch important price movements without constant chart watching. Its professional-grade alert system ensures you never miss critical price level crossings while maintaining a clean and efficient trading environment. Technical Specifications:

Compatible with MT5 platform.

Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Minimal system resource usage.

Easy setup with intuitive parameters.

Professional-grade reliability.

Installation:

Add the indicator to any chart.

Select your desired price level using the "Alert Level" parameter.

Choose alert direction (above/below) with "Alert Above" parameter. Receiving Alerts When price crosses your specified level, you'll receive:

Desktop alerts

Sound notifications

Mobile push notifications (if enabled)

Journal entries

The indicator starts working immediately after applying these settings and continues monitoring until removed from the chart or maximum alert frequency is reached.

Tips for Best Results:

Start with moderate alert frequencies

Test mobile notifications before live trading

Adjust alert levels using chart price action

Use different colors for multiple instances

This straightforward setup process allows you to start monitoring price levels within minutes of installation.