South African Sniper Indicator MT4
- Göstergeler
- Joel Malebana
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Introducing the South African Sniper indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with BUY and SELL (SNIPER ENTRY) signals with TARGET and trail stops. The indicator Works with all MT4 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.