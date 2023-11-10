South African Sniper Indicator MT4

Introducing the South African Sniper indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with  BUY and SELL (SNIPER ENTRY) signals with TARGET and trail stops. The indicator Works with all MT4 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous  chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.
Produits recommandés
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Possibility 75
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
Next level of trend trading here. Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.  Wingdings characters of  Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of  Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend. Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Ce indicateur a été conçu pour un scalping agressif et des entrées rapides dans les options binaires , générant des signaux sur chaque bougie afin que vous puissiez savoir exactement ce qui se passe à tout moment. Rejoignez le canal Happy Scalping : MQL5 Ne repince pas : le signal de la bougie actuelle est généré en temps réel , ce qui signifie qu'il peut changer pendant que la bougie est encore en formation, selon que le prix monte ou descend par rapport à la clôture de la bougie précédente.
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Power Trade Indicator MT4
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the POWER TRADE Indicator Created by a small group of experienced traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the Power Trade Indicator is a plug-and-play trading tool designed to help traders spot high-quality setups with ease and confidence. What It Does: It provides powerful entry signals, profit-taking zones, and rebound areas — giving you a complete view of where price action is most likely to move next. The indicator reacts in real time, al
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicateurs
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Trend Oscillator - est un indicateur Crypto_Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace ! - Une nouvelle méthode de calcul avancée est utilisée - 20 options pour le paramètre « Prix pour le calcul ». - L'oscillateur le plus fluide jamais développé. - Couleur verte pour les tendances à la hausse, couleur rouge pour les tendances à la baisse. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à 5, Valeurs de surachat : supérieures à 95. - Il existe de nombreuses possibilités de mettre à niveau même
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2245)
Indicateurs
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Advanced Trend Regime
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicateurs
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicateurs
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicateurs
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicateurs
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « RSI SPEED » pour MT4 : excellent outil prédictif, sans retouche. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. Le RSI SPEED est la dérivée première du RSI lui-même. - Le RSI SPEED est idéal pour scalper les entrées dans la direction de la tendance principale. - Utilisez-le en combinaison avec un indicateur de tendance approprié, par exemple HTF MA (comme sur les images). - L'indicateur RSI SPEED indique la vitesse à laquelle le RSI change de dire
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicateurs
ENIGMERA : Le cœur du marché Important : La démo de MQL5.com fonctionne dans le Strategy Tester et peut ne pas refléter pleinement les fonctionnalités d'Enigmera. Consultez la description, les captures d'écran et la vidéo pour plus de détails. N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message si vous avez des questions ! Le code de l'indicateur a été entièrement réécrit. La version 3.0 ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités et corrige les bugs accumulés depuis le lancement de l'indicateur. Introduction Cet in
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système ne cherche pas à prédire les som
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'oscillateur de l'indice de précision (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La version 2 a été soigneusement recodée pour être ultra-rapide à charger sur votre graphique, et quelques autres améliorations techniques ont été incorporées pour améliorer l'expérience. Le Pi-Osc a été créé pour fournir des signaux de synchronisation de trading précis conçus pour trouver des points d'épuisement extrêmes, les points auxquels les marchés sont contraints d'aller simplement pour élimin
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicateurs
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Votre outil pour réussir dans le trading ! Vous en avez assez des outils qui promettent beaucoup mais offrent peu ? Notre Ultimate Arrow Indicator pour MT4 est la solution définitive qui propulsera votre trading à un niveau supérieur. Cet indicateur a été conçu avec une précision chirurgicale pour vous offrir des signaux clairs, fiables et sans compromis. Voici pourquoi Ultimate Arrow Indicator est le choix idéal pour les traders expérimentés et les débutants : Perform
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicateurs
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Indicateurs
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre une approche totalement innovante. Il est idéal pour ceux qui souhaitent évaluer à l’avance comment le signal fonctionne avec un TP-SL spécifique et dans quels PAIRES/TF il est le plus performant. La stratégie Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal est un outil essentiel pour tout trader et type de trading car elle émet non seulement des signaux précis sans redessiner , indiquant clairement quand trader et dans quelle dir
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicateurs
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicateurs
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicateurs
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicateurs
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Precision Oscillator – Une approche raffinée de l’analyse de tendance Le Trend Precision Oscillator est un indicateur conçu pour fournir une lecture approfondie et à haute résolution du comportement des prix sur les marchés financiers. Fondé sur un algorithme propriétaire, il analyse la structure du prix en tenant compte de la volatilité, des dynamiques directionnelles et des micro‑oscillations, et délivre des valeurs sur une échelle de –10 000 à +10 000 . La valeur absolue reflète la forc
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicateurs
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicateurs
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
SuperTrend MTF
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicateurs
Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
Plus de l'auteur
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
Power Trade Indicator
Joel Malebana
Indicateurs
Introducing the POWER TRADE indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with  POWERFUL Entry signals with Profit Taking and rebound zones. The indicator Works with all MT5 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous  chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.
Power Trade Indicator MT4
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the POWER TRADE Indicator Created by a small group of experienced traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the Power Trade Indicator is a plug-and-play trading tool designed to help traders spot high-quality setups with ease and confidence. What It Does: It provides powerful entry signals, profit-taking zones, and rebound areas — giving you a complete view of where price action is most likely to move next. The indicator reacts in real time, al
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Indicateurs
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis