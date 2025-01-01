DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene un puntatore all'elemento precedente nell'elenco.

CObject*  Prev()

Valore di ritorno

Puntatore all'elemento precedente nell'elenco. Se un elemento è listato per primo, allora restituisce NULL.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CObject::Prev()
#include <Object.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CObject *object_first,*object_second;
   //---
   object_first=new CObject;
   if(object_first==NULL)
     {
      printf("Errore creazione oggetto");
      return;
     }
   object_second=new CObject;
   if(object_second==NULL)
     {
      printf("Errore creazione oggetto");
      delete object_first;
      return;
     }
   //--- imposta interconnessione
   object_first.Next(object_second);
   object_second.Prev(object_first);
   //--- usa oggetto prev(precedente)
   CObject *object=object_second.Prev();
   //--- elimina oggetti
   delete object_first;
   delete object_second;
  }