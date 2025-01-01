|
//--- CObject::Prev() の列
#include <Object.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
{
CObject *object_first,*object_second;
//---
object_first=new CObject;
if(object_first==NULL)
{
printf("Object create error");
return;
}
object_second=new CObject;
if(object_second==NULL)
{
printf("Object create error");
delete object_first;
return;
}
//--- リンクを設定
object_first.Next(object_second);
object_second.Prev(object_first);
//--- 前のオブジェクトを使用する
CObject *object=object_second.Prev();
//--- オブジェクトを削除する
delete object_first;
delete object_second;
}