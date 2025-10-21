Fan sayfamıza katılın
Bollinger Bands Squeeze - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge
The Bollinger Bands Squeeze is one of the most powerful and sought-after signals when using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It signals a period of low market volatility that is about to end, foreshadowing a significant price move.
A technical analysis indicator consisting of three lines:
Middle Band: A 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Upper Band: Middle Band + (2 x Standard Deviation).
Lower Band: Middle Band - (2 x Standard Deviation).
The upper and lower bands expand and contract based on market volatility.
A Bollinger Bands Squeeze occurs when the upper and lower bands contract and move closer together. This indicates:
The market is in a "consolidation" or quiet phase.
Price volatility is extremely low.
Buying and selling pressure is in equilibrium.
Visually, the bands coiling tightly resembles a squeeze, compressing the market's energy and tension.3. The Meaning: It Forecasts a Major Move
"The tighter the squeeze, the bigger the move." When the bands begin to expand again after a squeeze, it is a clear signal that:
The consolidation phase is over.
A new, strong trend is about to begin.
The price will "break out" of the trading range with high momentum.
Crucial Note:
The Squeeze only warns of an imminent volatile move; it does not predict the direction.
The breakout direction (up or down) must be confirmed using:
A sharp increase in trading volume.
-
Other technical signals (candlestick patterns, RSI, etc.).
In summary, the Bollinger Bands Squeeze is an excellent tool for identifying when the market is "quiet before the storm." When you spot a squeeze, traders should prepare for a substantial price movement.
