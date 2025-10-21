The Bollinger Bands Squeeze is one of the most powerful and sought-after signals when using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It signals a period of low market volatility that is about to end, foreshadowing a significant price move.





A technical analysis indicator consisting of three lines: Middle Band: A 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). Upper Band: Middle Band + (2 x Standard Deviation). Lower Band: Middle Band - (2 x Standard Deviation).

The upper and lower bands expand and contract based on market volatility.

A Bollinger Bands Squeeze occurs when the upper and lower bands contract and move closer together. This indicates:

The market is in a "consolidation" or quiet phase.

Price volatility is extremely low.

Buying and selling pressure is in equilibrium.

Visually, the bands coiling tightly resembles a squeeze, compressing the market's energy and tension.

"The tighter the squeeze, the bigger the move." When the bands begin to expand again after a squeeze, it is a clear signal that:

The consolidation phase is over.

A new, strong trend is about to begin.

The price will "break out" of the trading range with high momentum.

Crucial Note:

The Squeeze only warns of an imminent volatile move; it does not predict the direction.

The breakout direction (up or down) must be confirmed using: A sharp increase in trading volume. Other technical signals (candlestick patterns, RSI, etc.).



In summary, the Bollinger Bands Squeeze is an excellent tool for identifying when the market is "quiet before the storm." When you spot a squeeze, traders should prepare for a substantial price movement.