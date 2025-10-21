코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Facebook에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

Bollinger Bands Squeeze - MetaTrader 5용 지표

[삭제]
조회수:
200
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Bollinger Bands Squeeze - The Calm Before the Storm

The Bollinger Bands Squeeze is one of the most powerful and sought-after signals when using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It signals a period of low market volatility that is about to end, foreshadowing a significant price move.


1. What are Bollinger Bands?

  • A technical analysis indicator consisting of three lines:

    • Middle Band: A 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA).

    • Upper Band: Middle Band + (2 x Standard Deviation).

    • Lower Band: Middle Band - (2 x Standard Deviation).

  • The upper and lower bands expand and contract based on market volatility.

2. When Does the "Squeeze" Happen?

A Bollinger Bands Squeeze occurs when the upper and lower bands contract and move closer together. This indicates:

  • The market is in a "consolidation" or quiet phase.

  • Price volatility is extremely low.

  • Buying and selling pressure is in equilibrium.

Visually, the bands coiling tightly resembles a squeeze, compressing the market's energy and tension.

3. The Meaning: It Forecasts a Major Move

"The tighter the squeeze, the bigger the move." When the bands begin to expand again after a squeeze, it is a clear signal that:

  • The consolidation phase is over.

  • A new, strong trend is about to begin.

  • The price will "break out" of the trading range with high momentum.

Crucial Note:

  • The Squeeze only warns of an imminent volatile move; it does not predict the direction.

  • The breakout direction (up or down) must be confirmed using:

    • A sharp increase in trading volume.

    • Other technical signals (candlestick patterns, RSI, etc.).

In summary, the Bollinger Bands Squeeze is an excellent tool for identifying when the market is "quiet before the storm." When you spot a squeeze, traders should prepare for a substantial price movement.


ConvertServerTime ConvertServerTime

Function to convert server time from one broker's time zone to another.

StopLoss trailing classes library for MQL5 StopLoss trailing classes library for MQL5

A set of classes for automatic moving of StopLoss of open positions by fixed indentation or by values of Parabolic SAR and moving averages indicators, or by specified position stop level.

Simple Expert Advisor based on WPR, Bollinger Bands and ATR indicators Simple Expert Advisor based on WPR, Bollinger Bands and ATR indicators

A simple strategy based on the signals of two indicators: Williams' Percent Range (WPR) and Bollinger Bands (BB). A position is opened only when the signals of both indicators coincide.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.