Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
0 отзывов
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
14
Прибыльных трейдов:
5 (35.71%)
Убыточных трейдов:
9 (64.29%)
Лучший трейд:
2.97 USD
Худший трейд:
-1.79 USD
Общая прибыль:
14.80 USD (1 494 pips)
Общий убыток:
-15.37 USD (1 464 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
2 (5.91 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
5.91 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
67.06%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.21%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.07
Длинных трейдов:
7 (50.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
7 (50.00%)
Профит фактор:
0.96
Мат. ожидание:
-0.04 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.96 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.71 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-8.20 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-8.20 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
-0.28%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
4.19 USD
Максимальная:
8.38 USD (4.10%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.09% (8.35 USD)
По эквити:
0.80% (1.59 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 13
XAUUSD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD.r 1
XAUUSD.r -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD.r 197
XAUUSD.r -167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2.97 USD
Худший трейд: -2 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5.91 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -8.20 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPMarketsLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 01:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Revoltix
30 USD в месяц
-0%
0
0
USD
199
USD
2
100%
14
35%
67%
0.96
-0.04
USD
4%
1:500
