Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


2025.12.15 01:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
