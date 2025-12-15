SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Revoltix
Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
5 (35.71%)
Loss Trades:
9 (64.29%)
Best trade:
2.97 USD
Worst trade:
-1.79 USD
Gross Profit:
14.80 USD (1 494 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.37 USD (1 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (5.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.91 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
67.06%
Max deposit load:
1.21%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
7 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.96 USD
Average Loss:
-1.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.20 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.19 USD
Maximal:
8.38 USD (4.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.09% (8.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.80% (1.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 13
XAUUSD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.r 1
XAUUSD.r -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.r 197
XAUUSD.r -167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.97 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 01:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Revoltix
30 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
199
USD
2
100%
14
35%
67%
0.96
-0.04
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.